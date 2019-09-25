Shaw earned his first save of the season after tossing a perfect frame in the bottom of the 16th in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Giants.

The Rockies had already used 10 relievers heading into the 16th, so Shaw benefited from the save chance by virtue of being one of the few arms available in the bullpen. Shaw's flawless showing Tuesday isn't enough to compensate for an otherwise unremarkable 2019 campaign, during which he's posted a 5.37 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 70.1 innings.