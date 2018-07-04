Rockies' Bryan Shaw: Set for pair of rehab appearances
Shaw (calf) will make rehab appearances Friday and Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Shaw struggled to a 7.57 ERA prior to going down with a calf strain in late June. If he ends up needing just the pair of rehab appearances, he could be lined up to return Tuesday for the start of next week's mid-week series against Arizona.
