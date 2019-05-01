Shaw tossed a scoreless inning in relief against the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in Colorado's 4-3 loss.

Shaw struggled last season with a 5.93 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP over 54.2 innings, and also had a rough spring training, but the right-hander is pitching well to start 2019. With Tuesday's scoreless outing, Shaw has now yielded just two earned runs over 18 innings, giving him a 1.00 ERA in 15 games. If he can keep it up, he should continue to see steady work out of Colorado's bullpen helping set up closer Wade Davis.

