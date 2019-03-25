Shaw has a 5.59 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP through 9.2 innings this spring.

The 31-year-old is coming off a rough campaign that saw him post a 5.93 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP over 54.2 innings, and he's offered up similar returns so far in spring training, yielding six earned runs over his 10 appearances. With Wade Davis locked in as Colorado's closer, Shaw wouldn't hold a great deal of fantasy value even if he does manage to turn it around and start providing better ratios.

