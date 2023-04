Cron went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Cron continues his hot weekend as he clobbered a two-run homer off Michael Wacha to bring the Rockies within a run at 5-4 in the sixth. That's already the first baseman's third homer of the season, and he's driven in seven runs over the first three games. It's a great start for Cron that's nice to see after his struggles to end the 2022 campaign.