Cron went 3-for-5 with two two-run homers and an RBI single in Friday's win over San Diego.

Cron filled up the box score on Friday, launching two two-run home runs, sending Charlie Blackmon home both times. Cron also sent Yonathan Daza home on an infield single to help give the Rockies a 10-4 win. The first baseman now has a hit in eight of his last nine games, including three multi-hit games. The home runs Friday were Cron's first since June 2 and he now has 16 on the season. The three-hit outing raised his batting average to an impressive .291.