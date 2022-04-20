Cron went 1-for-2 with a home run, walk and four RBI in a 6-5 win Tuesday over Philadelphia.

Cron drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and walked in the fifth. The Major League home run leader then hit his sixth blast of the season with two outs and two on in the seventh inning, giving the Rockies a 6-4 lead. He is tied for the National League lead with 14 RBI and has an incredible 1.199 OPS. The 32-year-old has three 25-homer seasons in his career and is nearly a quarter of the way to his fourth after 11 games.