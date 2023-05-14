Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters after Friday's game that Cron (back) is likely heading to the injured list, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Cron left Sunday's game against the Phillies with back spasms, and it sounds like the infielder will need at least a week-plus to recover. In 35 games thus far, Cron has hit .231/.281/.433 with six homers and 19 RBI with no stolen bases. Mike Moustakas could see reps at first with Cron out of the lineup as well as Harold Castro. The Rockies likely won't make the move official for Cron until before Monday's game against Cincinnati.