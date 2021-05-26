site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-c-j-cron-not-in-wednesdays-lineup-780526 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cron isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Cron had gone 0-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts across the last three games. Josh Fuentes will shift to first base while Brendan Rodgers starts at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read