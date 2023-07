Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Cron recently returned from a six-week absence due to back spasms and will sit Sunday after making five straight starts. The 33-year-old has gone 6-for-17 with a double, a walk, an RBI and four runs since he returned from the injured list. Elehuris Montero will man first base in the series finale versus Detroit.