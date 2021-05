Cron is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

The 31-year-old will take a seat for the first time since April 11, as he's posted a 1.018 OPS with four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs over the past 16 games. Matt Adams will receive the start at first base for the Rockies in Cron's absence.