Cron is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Cron will sit again Sunday after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with flu-like symptoms. Mike Moustakas gets the start at first base in his place and will hit fifth against Chad Kuhl and the Nationals' pitching staff.
More News
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Scratched with flu-like symptoms•
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Connects on third homer of season•
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Crushes two Opening Day homers•
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Back in spring lineup•
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Hitting vs. high velocity machine•
-
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Set to go through full workout•