Rockies' C.J. Cron: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Cron (hand) isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Cron continues to deal with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Michael Toglia will take his place at first base and bat fifth.
