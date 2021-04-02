Cron went 2-for-4 with two runs and a double in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

The first baseman was an offensive catalyst for Colorado, hitting a leadoff single in his team's go-ahead, two-run sixth inning. Cron struggled considerably in 2020 with Detroit, but perhaps the change of scenery will restore his offensive value. Hitting fifth in the order behind Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon should position Cron for success in 2021, and playing half his games at Coors Field gives him a chance to surpass his career-high 30 homers in 2018 with the Rays.