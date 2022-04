Cron went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Cubs.

Cron took opposing starter Mark Leiter 466-feet deep to left in the third inning and tacked on a solo shot in seventh for his third home run in two games. The second-year Rockie is now tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the MLB lead in home runs with five and owns a robust .879 OPS.