Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Astros.

Cron accounted for the Rockies' lone run of the game with his 10th homer of the season. He started five of the team's six games during the homestand and went deep three times to go along with six RBI and six runs scored. Cron's overall line has been limited due to a lengthy absence caused by a back injury, though he now boasts a .215 ISO across 202 plate appearances -- in line with his career norm.