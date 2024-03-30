Quantrill (0-1) yielded five runs on nine hits and a walk over five-plus innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against Arizona.

Quantrill served up back-to-back home runs to Lourdes Gurriel and Christian Walker in the first inning. Through five frames, Quantrill had allowed just three runs but was charged with two more in the sixth after putting two runners on base. The 29-year-old right posted a disappointing 5.24 ERA across 99.2 innings in 2023 and the outlook doesn't seem much better for him as a Rockie in 2024. Quantrill is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Cubs next week.