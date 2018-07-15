Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Activated, optioned
The Rockies activated Estevez (elbow) from the 60-day disabled list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Colorado cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Estevez by outrighting reliever Brooks Pounders to Triple-A. After being sidelined all season with an oblique injury followed by the left elbow strain, Estevez will have to prove his worth a little while longer at Albuquerque before rejoining the big-league bullpen.
