Estevez allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's win against the Padres.

Estevez was tasked with getting the Rockies out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning Sunday, but he gave up a triple to Wil Myers to clear the bases before forcing a groundout to end the inning. The right-hander went out to begin the ninth inning in a non-save situation with a four-run lead. He gave up a triple to lead off the inning and managed to record two outs afterward, but he was removed from the game after allowing a double. Estevez had thrown 4.1 scoreless innings over his first four relief appearances this season, but he wasn't very reliable Sunday despite being in the conversation to earn save chances in the coming games. However, his performance against the Padres appeared to be an outlier, and he should still be in competition with Jairo Diaz to serve as the closer, especially while Wade Davis (shoulder) remains sidelined.