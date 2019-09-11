Estevez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with back spasms, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Estevez needed only nine pitches to record the final two outs of the eighth inning and would have returned for the final frame -- and the save opportunity -- were it not for the back spasms. It's unclear if the 26-year-old is expected to be available for Wednesday's contest.

