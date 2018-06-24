Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Begins rehab assignment
Estevez (elbow) was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque for a rehab assignment Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Estevez missed the start of the season with an oblique injury and then was shut down in April after suffered an elbow strain while rehabbing. He appears to be nearing a return to action.
