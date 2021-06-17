Estevez (2-0) allowed an unearned run and walked two in one inning, but he earned the win Wednesday versus San Diego.

The 28-year-old yielded the game-tying run on a Trent Grisham sacrifice fly after Wil Myers reached on an error in the ninth inning. While the right-hander took the blown save, Charlie Blackmon's walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth gave Estevez the win. Estevez had a streak of 11.1 innings without walking a batter, but he's now yielded four free passes in his last three innings. He has a 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19:8 K:BB, two saves and three holds across 18.2 innings.