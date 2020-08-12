Estevez (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out one, to earn the win Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Estevez worked the eighth inning, and the Rockies exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the inning to put him in line for the win. The Rockies' bullpen gave away five of those runs in the ninth, but Daniel Bard closed it out to earn Estevez his first win of the year. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 0.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with seven strikeouts in 9.1 innings this season. Estevez has seen high-leverage usage in 2020, and he's collected three holds.