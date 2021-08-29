Estevez appears to have taken over as Colorado's closer after Daniel Bard was removed from the role, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Estevez picked up his third save of the season Friday while Bard pitched the eighth inning, and manager Bud Black confirmed after the contest that Bard was no longer the closer. Estevez wasn't officially named the replacement, but he's the logical candidate given he secured the save Friday and hasn't allowed a run in his past 11 appearances. He has a 4.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB over 46.1 innings for the season but has pitched better since the All-Star break.