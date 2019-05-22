Estevez could factor into the ninth-inning mix with closer Wade Davis (oblique) landing on the injured list Wednesday.

This is a tough one to call. The Rockies have an experienced righty in Seunghwan Oh and another candidate in Scott Oberg who currently has a 1.77 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. However, Oh is probably out of the conversation for now, having posted a 9.60 ERA in his first 15 innings. Things look far worse for Oberg under the hood; he has just 13 strikeouts in 20.1 total innings, and a 1:5 K:BB so far in the month of May. Meanwhile Estevez leads the team in holds with five, and his K-BB rate sits at a healthy 22.1 percent. Lefty Jake McGee could also see chances based on matchups.