Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Dealing with side soreness
Estevez is unavailable to pitch due to muscle soreness on his left side, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It appears that Estevez tweaked a muscle in his side during Friday's game, during which he pitched one scoreless inning. The injury isn't seen as anything major, but the Rockies are going to be cautious with Estevez and plan to rest him for a few days. More information about his eventual return should be available in the near future.
