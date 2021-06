Estevez (1-0) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Padres after tossing a scoreless inning, walking one and fanning one.

Estevez pitched the seventh inning and while his command wasn't entirely sharp -- eight strikes out of 15 pitches -- he still got the job done and posted a scoreless outing. He's accomplished that feat in just three of his last six appearances, though, so the right-hander has been far from a reliable presence off the bullpen for the Rockies.