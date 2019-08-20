Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Expected to see save chances
Manager Bud Black said Monday that he's not ready to anoint a new closer, but he made it clear that Estevez and Jairo Diaz will be given chances to close out games over the remainder of the season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Wade Davis squandered a lead in the ninth inning Sunday after Scott Oberg (blood clot) was placed on the IL earlier that day, and it doesn't sound like Black will be turning back to Davis as his closer. Both Estevez and Diaz throw heat, averaging over 97 mph on their fastballs. Estevez's season-long ERA is significantly better than Diaz's, but the estimators are pretty similar and Diaz has been on an excellent run of late (2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP in his last seven outings), so it's not clear who will have the edge between the two.
