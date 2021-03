Estevez allowed one run on one hit and no walks while striking out one over one inning in Friday's spring win over Cleveland.

Estevez came on during the ninth inning of Friday's Cactus League matchup and gave up a home run to lead off the inning, but he retired the next two batters before striking out Beau Taylor to end the game. The right-hander has made six relief appearances this spring and has allowed 10 runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.