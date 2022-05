Estevez (1-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and one strikeout to take the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Estevez entered the game in the eighth inning with the game tied at one, but he served up two home runs in the span of four batters to take the loss. He has held opponents scoreless in seven of 10 appearances this season to go along with two holds. Estevez does have a bloated ERA with a current mark of 5.87, though that is heavily influenced by his blowup Friday.