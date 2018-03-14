Manager Bud Black said that Estevez (oblique) is progressing well and could get into a Cactus League game soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The reliever has been sidelined in late February despite originally having a return timetable of just 5-to-7 days. Oblique injuries can prove to linger longer than expected though, so it's not too surprising to see the Rockies taking things slowly with him. Estevez should be back relatively soon, but it's unclear if he'll build up enough innings to be ready for Opening Day. The 25-year-old made just one spring appearance prior to getting injured.