Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Lands on 10-day DL
Estevez (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
We already knew he'd open the year on the DL, but the Rockies made it official on Opening Day. Once healthy, Estevez should serve as a middle reliever.
