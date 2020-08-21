Estevez logged two perfect innings while striking out two in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

He came in for the eighth inning with the Rockies trailing 10-7 and finished out the game without allowing a hit or a walk. Estevez was hit on his throwing hand by a line drive earlier in the week and X-rays were negative. He seems to have the slight edge over Daniel Bard in the current closer committee, having saved a game Aug. 16 after Bard gave up a run.