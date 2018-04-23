Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to 60-day DL
Estevez (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Interestingly, the injury listed after Estevez's name in the roster transaction was an elbow strain. The right-hander missed the beginning of the season due to an oblique injury, so it's unclear if he picked up this new injury on his rehab assignment or what. He'll be unavailable to return until late May now. Harrison Musgrave will take his place on the 40-man roster for the time being.
