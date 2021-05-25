Estevez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

Activated from the injured list Saturday after missing nearly a month of action due to a finger strain, Estevez picked up a hold in his first outing back before finishing up Monday's win. The right-hander hasn't given up an earned run in seven straight appearances dating back to April 15, but his save opportunity came with Daniel Bard having worked each of the prior two days. For now, Estevez will likely remain in a high-leverage set-up role.