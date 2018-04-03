Estevez (oblique) hopes to partake in simulated games this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It seems like the right-hander is ramping up his activity at a good pace. The plan is for Estevez to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after the sim games, though no firm timetable for that has been announced yet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories