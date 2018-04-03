Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Nearing return to game action
Estevez (oblique) hopes to partake in simulated games this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It seems like the right-hander is ramping up his activity at a good pace. The plan is for Estevez to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after the sim games, though no firm timetable for that has been announced yet.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: To open season on DL•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Won't be ready for season opener•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Hopes to return to game action soon•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Out 5-to-7 days•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Dealing with side soreness•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...