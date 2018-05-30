Estevez (elbow) hopes to resume playing catch soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander was placed on the 60-day disabled list in April due to a strained UCL, but it seems like he's recovering nicely from the injury. Estevez was recently in Denver with the team getting evaluated by the Rockies' trainers, and it doesn't seem like any bad news came from the visit. Given that he hasn't resumed playing catch yet, he still seems to be at least a few weeks away from a full return to action.

