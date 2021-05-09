Estevez (finger) has yet to resume playing catch and won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when eligible Monday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Rockies hope the right-hander will be able to play catch soon, as he's apparently been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list with a finger strain at the start of May. Estevez figures to be at least a few weeks away from returning from the shelf since he'll likely need to build up his arm after being unable to throw.