Estevez was sent down by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Estevez didn't see any action during his brief four-day stay with the club, and will head back down to Triple-A Albuquerque in favor of Raimel Tapia on Saturday. The 24-year-old continues to provide organizational depth for the bullpen, but is unlikely to see any high-leverage work with the big-league team this year.