Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Out 5-to-7 days
Estevez tweaked his left oblique and will be sidelined for 5-to-7 days, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Estevez sustained the injury over the weekend, and though he noted it wasn't anything major, he's still expected to miss some time in order to allow the issue to fully recover. The 25-year-old, who posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 32.1 innings of work last season, is looking to lock down a low-leverage bullpen job during spring training.
