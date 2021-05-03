site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Out with strained finger
RotoWire Staff
Estevez landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right middle finger Monday.
The move was made retroactive to Friday, so Estevez can return as soon as next Monday. It's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. Sam Hilliard was recalled in a corresponding move.
