Estevez allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and also struck out one to earn the save Tuesday against the Giants.

Estevez entered the game in the 10th inning with a three-run lead after Daniel Bard blew a save chance one inning earlier. He surrendered a leadoff single to begin the frame -- allowing the runner starting on second to score -- but struck out the next batter he faced before inducing a double play to end the game. It's not clear that Estevez would be next in line for saves should Bard continue to struggle, as Robert Stephenson and Mychal Givens were both unavailable after being used earlier in the game.