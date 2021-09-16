Estevez (3-4) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over an inning of work, picking up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta.

Estevez got the first two outs of the ninth inning before Ozzie Albies and Jorge Soler both reached base. With the winning run in scoring position and Freddie Freeman at the dish, the right-hander got the Atlanta first baseman to fly out on one pitch. Though he has now allowed a hit in six straight appearances, Estevez has gotten a ton of high leverage work for the Rockies in September.