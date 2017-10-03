Estevez finished the regular season with a 5.57 ERA, a 1.64 WHIP and an 8.6 K/9 in 32.1 innings pitched.

The young right-hander performed well after his September callup, producing a 9.3 K/9 in 11.2 innings of work and throwing eight straight scoreless appearances to close out the campaign. At just 24 years old, Estevez has the stuff to be a future closer for the Rockies, but he needs to control his offerings better before the Rockies let him go anywhere near high-leverage innings again.