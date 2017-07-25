Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He has an 8.10 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings out of the big-league bullpen, but has been much better at Triple-A (1.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP). Jairo Diaz was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move. Look for Estevez to be primarily used in low-leverage situations.