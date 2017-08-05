Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Recalled from Triple-A
Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
He has been up and down from Triple-A to the big leagues this season, and despite owning an 8.10 ERA in 16.2 innings in the majors this season, his 3.03 FIP and 18 strikeouts suggest he could be much more reliable going forward. Look for him to work primarily in low-leverage spots.
