Scott Oberg, not Estevez, will be the Rockies' primary closer while Wade Davis (oblique) is on the injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

A case can be made that Estevez deserves the look more than Oberg. For starters, Estevez throws his fastball about three mph harder than Oberg on average, and the peripherals point to Estevez being the far better pitcher so far this season. However, Oberg has been able to overcome the poor peripherals and turn in strong results so far, so for now manager Bud Black will turn to Oberg and possibly Jake McGee, when the matchups call for a left-hander in the ninth.