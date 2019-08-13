Estevez (personal) worked around one hit and one walk to record a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's win over the Padres. He struck out one batter.

After German Marquez went eight strong innings, Estevez pitched the final frame in an 8-3 Colorado victory. It was Estevez's first appearance back after he spent a week on the family medical leave list. Estevez is averaging nearly 98 mph on his fastball, and his 27.2 percent strikeout rate is tied for the best mark on the team. He'd have a case to step into the closer role if Scott Oberg were to lose the job.