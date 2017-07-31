Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Returns to Albuquerque
Estevez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
The Rockies brought Estevez in from the minor-league ranks to serve as their 26th man in the twin bill, but the right-hander ended up going unused out of the bullpen in both contests. He'll head back to Albuquerque to continue serving as organizational relief depth. He's been one of the better arms out of the Triple-A bullpen this season, turning in a 1.78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
