Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Returns to minors
Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Estevez performed well in spring training with a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings, but was always facing long odds to make the roster. The 26-year-old missed the beginning of 2018 due to an oblique injury and spent the rest of the season at Albuquerque, where he struggled with a 6.35 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 28.1 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Activated, optioned•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Tosses sim game Monday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Shows little control while rehabbing Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...