Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Estevez performed well in spring training with a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings, but was always facing long odds to make the roster. The 26-year-old missed the beginning of 2018 due to an oblique injury and spent the rest of the season at Albuquerque, where he struggled with a 6.35 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 28.1 innings.

